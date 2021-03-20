Letter to the editor: Back the movement to escape from plastic

Editor:

A new Italian study published by Environment International in January revealed that microplastics have been discovered in the human placenta. The sources of these plastic fragments were identified as coming from household products such as carpets, clothing, bottles, cosmetics, paints and more.

The fact that these microplastics are coming from such ubiquitous sources that they are essentially invisible to us as we go about our lives highlights the reality that our increasingly plastic planet is quietly poisoning us, no matter how careful we are. Discovering the presence of plastic in the placenta — the organ that is the literal lifeline for your baby in utero and one that produces and releases hormones for the benefit of both mom and baby — naturally leads one to wonder what effects this will have on our pregnancies and the health of our children.