Letter to the editor: Back the movement to escape from plastic

Editor:
A new Italian study published by Environment International in January revealed that microplastics have been discovered in the human placenta. The sources of these plastic fragments were identified as coming from household products such as carpets, clothing, bottles, cosmetics, paints and more.
The fact that these microplastics are coming from such ubiquitous sources that they are essentially invisible to us as we go about our lives highlights the reality that our increasingly plastic planet is quietly poisoning us, no matter how careful we are. Discovering the presence of plastic in the placenta — the organ that is the literal lifeline for your baby in utero and one that produces and releases hormones for the benefit of both mom and baby — naturally leads one to wonder what effects this will have on our pregnancies and the health of our children.
Given the prevalence of these microplastics in so many ordinary things we encounter every day, even every moment, prevention is impossible. However, there is something we can do. The Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act is the first federal bill ever introduced that would actually begin to slow the flood of plastic into the environment and our bodies. This bill addresses plastic pollution throughout its entire lifecycle, placing regulations on new plastic facilities and banning non-recyclable single-use plastics.
To protect our bodies and our unborn children’s health, we have a role to play — call your members of Congress and urge them to support the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act. While it may feel less immediate than bringing your reusable cloth bags to the grocery store (still a good thing to do), it is actually a far more impactful way to protect yourself and your children from the invisible dangers of plastic pollution.
Aila West, Eagle Bridge