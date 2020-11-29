Letter to the editor: Back the fight against violence vs. women

Editor:

Globally, one in three women experience physical or sexual violence, mostly by an intimate partner. Violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive human rights violations. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, evidence has shown that all types of gender-based violence, particularly domestic violence, has escalated.

According to UN Women, “This is the shadow pandemic growing amidst the COVID-19 crisis and we need a global collective effort to stop it.”

As COVID-19 cases continue to burden health services, “essential services, such as domestic violence shelters and helplines, have reached capacity. More needs to be done to prioritize addressing violence against women in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.”

From Nov. 25 through Dec. 10, the Zonta Club of Glens Falls — a member of Zonta International, a leading global organization of more than 28,000 members worldwide dedicated to empowering women through service and advocacy — is raising awareness with billboards to support the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women Campaign.