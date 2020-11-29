Letter to the editor: Back the fight against violence vs. women

Editor:
Globally, one in three women experience physical or sexual violence, mostly by an intimate partner. Violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive human rights violations. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, evidence has shown that all types of gender-based violence, particularly domestic violence, has escalated.
According to UN Women, “This is the shadow pandemic growing amidst the COVID-19 crisis and we need a global collective effort to stop it.”
As COVID-19 cases continue to burden health services, “essential services, such as domestic violence shelters and helplines, have reached capacity. More needs to be done to prioritize addressing violence against women in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.”
From Nov. 25 through Dec. 10, the Zonta Club of Glens Falls — a member of Zonta International, a leading global organization of more than 28,000 members worldwide dedicated to empowering women through service and advocacy — is raising awareness with billboards to support the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women Campaign.
You can see the billboards on Corinth Road in Queensbury, on Route 4 in Whitehall, and scrolling on the Cool Arena billboard in Glens Falls. Zonta International’s nearly 1,200 clubs in 62 countries are participating in this effort in their local communities to raise awareness of and increase actions to end violence against women and girls around the world through service and advocacy.
Today, in our community, violence against women is increasing. Lawmakers must actively support protecting women from violence or they are denying women an inherent human right. Enough is enough.
Women cannot, and should not have to, fight for safety from violence. We need to unite communities in the global appeal to end violence against women once and for all. Be an ally, support agencies helping to end abuse against women and girls.
Lorraine Abess, Queensbury
