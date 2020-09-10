Letter to the editor: Back the Constitution, support Tedra Cobb

Editor:

The Second Amendment is important to us. The right of Americans to own a gun is at the forefront of our Constitution; the United States Constitution.

Fellow Americans, those of us who respect the Constitution and support it see it crumbling before us as the checks and balances are dismantled by corruption of the powerful. So many of those elected who have vowed to uphold the Constitution do not uphold it.

We have people in power who tell us that the Democrats will take our guns, because they want to scare us. Right now, so many elected Republicans are not upholding the Constitution. So, who do you think is really going to take our guns? The people who support the United States Constitution, or the people who fly in the face of it? When the GOP gets rid of the Constitution, they will get rid of the Second Amendment. No Constitution equals no rights for the common man.

I support Biden and I support Tedra Cobb, because they support the Constitution of the United States. Tedra’s brother hunts. She’s not going to take away our guns. She’s one of us. She’s going to uphold the Constitution. She lives here.