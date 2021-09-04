Letter to the editor: Back in the day, people cooperated

Editor:

Recalling 1966 N.J. middle school, now age 65, the rural area my parents moved to had dirt roads, Elmer’s country store and farms stores.

Rapid development occurred; newly paved roads and areas opened for the “boom” of large families. This generated two new schools built to accommodate the surge. The “big family boom” had arrived in Upper Saddle River, N.J.

No cable news networks, internet platforms or cellphones. Only in-person communication, letters and landline phones.

On the “first of three occasions,” we students were lined up in the gym, by numerous tables topped with paper cups, inside a lump of sugar and a brown liquid drizzled on top.

The students proceeded to the receiving end of the line and then were handed a cup to drink. We all did and were then handed a vaccination card. The cup was the oral polio vaccine.

Also, some time months later a doctor said to me that he had to drag a sharp tipped needle of a syringe across my hip 52 times. That he was not allowed to stop once he got started. I was held tight by someone, so as not to move.