The Conservative Party is able to spread their message due to the continued loyalty and support of its members.

As a positive result of the vast number of Conservative Party votes cast for Lee Zeldin in the 2022 gubernatorial election, our Judicial Delegate and Alternate Judicial Delegate candidates to the 4th Judicial Convention 114th Assembly District, encompassing parts of Warren, Washington, Essex, Saratoga and Fulton counties have now increased from 1 to 2.

On credible information, we are profoundly aware there is a liberal movement in New York State to create chaos and destroy the Conservative Party. Our Judicial Delegates and Alternate Judicial Delegates are facing primary challenges by those we believe to be rogue Conservative Party infiltrators and party jumpers, whose intent is to elect liberal judges to the bench. Our critical Judicial Delegates and Alternate Delegate offices are in jeopardy.

Do not be fooled by imposters professing Conservative values. Our endorsed delegate and alternate delegate candidates have a proven record of being instrumental in providing you with the best possible justices of the Supreme Court, after a rigorous vetting process, regardless of party affiliation. That is genuinely Conservative.

We are proud of our endorsement and re-election of Justice of the Supreme Court Robert J. Muller, a Democrat, the senior, most respected and experienced jurist in the 4th JD, from Warren County. We are equally proud of our endorsement and election of Justice of the Supreme Court Allison McGahay, a Republican with a wide breadth and years of experience in various aspects of the law, from Essex County.

If you value our party, you must protect it by voting Primary Day, June 27 for our NYSCP and counties-endorsed candidates — Carol Birkholz, William H. McGahay III, Judicial Delegates, Steven A. Edwards, Austin T. Martin, alternate delegates.

Carol Birkholz,

chairwoman, Warren County Conservative Committee