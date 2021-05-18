Letter to the editor: Back Bruening and Bile sin Lake George

Editor:

I am writing to publicly voice my support for the two incumbent candidates in the Lake George Central School District Board of Education election on May 18.

Current board President Trisha Biles and current board member Katie Bruening are both seeking reelection after completing their first three-year terms. We need their combined wisdom and commitment to operating our school district in a transparent manner to continue to bring trust and respect back to the district.

Their work, along with the rest of the current board, is turning around the many poor decisions made by the previous board. They have worked hard to hold the administration accountable for weak leadership.

The current board has reintroduced collaborative decision-making, community input and congeniality. I am the proud spouse of a member of the current board and I know that this is a “team” that we cannot afford to lose. It is vitally important that these efforts continue. Budget, Biles and Bruening!

Todd R. Earl, Lake George

