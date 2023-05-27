Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I read Jahnn Gibson’s letter to the editor (Mar 9, 2023) with great interest. I wish like Mr. Gibson that we could easily avoid buying things that are wrapped or contained in plastic. Single-use plastics are everywhere — our takeout meals come in plastic clamshells that we carry out in plastic bags; our vegetables come wrapped in it, our snacks are bagged in it; our paper takeout coffee cups are lined with it. We are literally drowning in plastics that the producers of goods impose on us; even the most environmentally conscious consumer cannot avoid them.

The chemical industry would like us to believe that we are recycling most plastic, yet the most recent study has shown that less than 6% of the plastic produced in the U.S. is recycled. Our municipalities — and therefore we taxpayers — bear the cost of disposing of all of this plastic that we don’t want and never asked for. Most often it’s sent to landfills, or worse yet, incinerators.

New York has a historic opportunity in the battle against single-use plastic this legislative session. The Packaging Reduction and Recycling Act (Senate Bill 4642/Assembly Bill 5322) would, among other things, require producers to reduce the amount of packaging used overall, increase the percentage of recycled materials used in packaging generally, and remove a number of toxic chemicals from their packaging. Producers would bear the cost of disposing of the remainder, NOT the taxpayers.

I grew up in Hometown USA. I want it to be free from unnecessary harmful plastic waste and all the environmental and health costs that go with it. Please help New York stop plastics at their source! Contact your legislators to express your support for this tremendously important bill.

Sally Thurston,

Hague