Letter to the editor: Bacing Cobb because character matters

Editor:

Many of you have seen my recent video supporting Tedra Cobb: “I spent nearly 30 years on the bench, and have been a Republican even longer.” Those of you who know me know that I fully believe in what I say.

I have spent hours now talking personally with Tedra, and I trust her. She cares deeply for the welfare of the North Country, and she has the personal qualities and virtues that we need in a representative. I won’t always agree with her policies, but her character tells me she will always be operating on values and interests I respect.

I don’t know Elise Stefanik personally. When I have written her about my deep concerns, her responses have troubled me for their evasiveness and double-talk. But worse is her willingness to tie herself to a president so tightly that she no longer can act responsibly when that president needs to be called out.