Letter to the editor: Awful characters are common in politics

Editor:

Will Dolittle's June 17 commentary on Elise Stefanik's adviser only scratched the surface in exposing the putrid characters whose existence depends solely on winning at any cost.

My career around and in government taught me that character assassins like Stefanik's “adviser” and her other staff henchmen are foisted on elected puppets by their political party bosses. The party supports and finances candidates in return for their blind loyalty to legendarily corrupt party bosses at all levels.

It's worth explaining that campaign personnel are paid with campaign funds (from big corporate donors in Stefanik's sketchy world) and political committee slush accounts. Salaries, benefits and publicly-funded pensions of government employees are covered by taxpayers.

GOP bosses have owned and groomed Stefanik since her earlier do-nothing stint in the buffoonish George W. Bush administration. They later “planted” Stefanik in the Republican-rich 21st Congressional District and in her wealthy grandparents' North Country summer home. I wonder if she got permission to buy her new home in the southernmost point of the district?