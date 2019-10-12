Editor:
In this morning’s (Oct. 9) Post-Star, there were two reports of President Trump presenting the Medal of Freedom to Ronald Reagan’s former Attorney General Edwin Meese, on the front page and on page 3. I found it interesting that nothing was mentioned about Mr. Meese’s corrupt life while he served as attorney general. For instance, the Wedtech scandal that involved the illicit awarding of government contracts, his role in helping a large private corporation build a billion dollar pipeline from Iraq to Jordan and his trying to influence telephone regulations while at the same time trying to sell his own telephone stock. Several people in Reagan’s Justice Department, including the deputy attorney general, the head of the criminal section and four other staff at the executive level resigned in protest because of having to work under someone like Ed Meese.
I guess there’s no surprise in our current crooked president awarding another crook for being a crook. It only makes sense. However, I do wish more of the men and women who are supposed to represent the people of the United States would show some honor and courage by speaking up and/or resigning in protest because of having to work under someone like President Trump.
Nancy Rozelle, Queensbury