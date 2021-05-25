Letter to the editor: Avoiding Quaker because of lights

Editor:

I often drive to my parents' house from Ridge Road to the Exit 19 side of Queensbury. Even though it’s nearly a straight shot, I never take Quaker and Aviation to get there. Why? The lights.

I used to take Quaker. I’d cut over to the Meadowbrook light because the light on the Ridge/Quaker intersection near the Cumby’s is awful. But the light at Meadowbrook isn’t much better. I’ve sat for 20-30 seconds as an automatic arrow is granted for phantom cars that are rarely there to benefit from it. Meanwhile, upward of 10-15 cars are waiting, for no reason.

The next light is at the intersection of Bay. It, too, gives automatic arrows in all directions, regardless of cars being there to benefit from them.

Next up — the light at Hannaford. Recently, it has been giving the automatic arrow to people turning left into Hannaford — again, whether a car is there or not. There are often upward of 20 cars forced to wait because of this.

The light at the intersection of Glenwood Ave., which looks to be getting replaced soon — it, too, gives the automatic arrows, no matter what.