Letter to the editor: Avoid disinformation, agree on the facts

Editor:

I’d like to express sympathy to the folks, in Will Doolittle’s Sunday article, who have lost people from their lives over politics. I thought of my parents. I’m comforted by the rock solid belief they’d have loathed Donald Trump. It’s sad that families can’t discuss issues that affect the country. That’s the downside of not being able to agree on basic facts, such as who won the last presidential election.

We seem to be in need of a reboot of the enlightenment. There’s reality. And then there’s the other thing. The other thing is focused on six books by Dr. Seuss. It wants you distracted from reality.

Where am I reading the misdeeds of Governor Cuomo? Same places I was told were fake news and all that garbage, right? Okay to believe this? Fox News admits their nightly lineup are lying in order to avoid lawsuits. All right wing media has stopped their conspiracy-peddling about Dominion Voting Systems now they’ve had lawyers sicced on them.

Avoid the disinformation from the journalistic equivalents of trans fats and high fructose corn syrup. With fewer fables going around, maybe more people can discuss what’s actually happening.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

