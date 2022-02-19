 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Autoclave neither green nor clean

Editor: 

The recent Post-Star article about the Hughes Energy company looking to locate an autoclave in Fort Edward raised questions as to where any benefits lie for either local residents or the environment.

A garbage autoclave is neither a green nor a clean type of energy (it would “cook” garbage using propane or natural gas), and it is not considered viable for municipal solid waste. It causes its own pollution.

There is no need for such a facility in Fort Edward since the garbage would have be imported from elsewhere.

We do need truly beneficial ways for handling our area’s waste. We must prioritize building capacity to compost so we can keep food waste out of landfills and the incinerator. We need to create opportunities for repair and reuse in general and to improve our recycling systems.

The Town of Queensbury Climate Smart Community Committee is working on a local composting project and will hold a compost bin sale in the late spring.

People are also reading…

Lisa Adamson, Lake George 

 

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News