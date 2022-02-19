Letter to the editor: Autoclave neither green nor clean

Editor:

The recent Post-Star article about the Hughes Energy company looking to locate an autoclave in Fort Edward raised questions as to where any benefits lie for either local residents or the environment.

A garbage autoclave is neither a green nor a clean type of energy (it would “cook” garbage using propane or natural gas), and it is not considered viable for municipal solid waste. It causes its own pollution.

There is no need for such a facility in Fort Edward since the garbage would have be imported from elsewhere.

We do need truly beneficial ways for handling our area’s waste. We must prioritize building capacity to compost so we can keep food waste out of landfills and the incinerator. We need to create opportunities for repair and reuse in general and to improve our recycling systems.

The Town of Queensbury Climate Smart Community Committee is working on a local composting project and will hold a compost bin sale in the late spring.

Lisa Adamson, Lake George

