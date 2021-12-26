Letter to the editor: Auto salesman's help appreciated

Editor:

American Honda Motor Company sent me an official notice that a software update was required ASAP! Due to my husband being in the hospital and a disability I have, even driving my car to Della Honda was not presently possible. Saturday, 12/18, I called their service department and was transferred to my original 2018 salesman Larry Knox.

Larry did some research into the issue and called me back. That afternoon he drove the 10 miles north from Della, during the heavy snowstorm, and did the update on the car in our garage!

That certainly was service above the call. But what made it even more special is that Larry is retiring Dec. 30. No way can he sell me another car. He helped me that Saturday with no thought of any future benefit to himself.

I am very grateful that there are angels on earth, and Larry Knox surely is one of them.

Louise Gilchrist, Queensbury

