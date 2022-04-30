Letter to the editor: Authoritarianism or democracy

Editor:

In response to a letter trashing Biden published April 23, I'd like to point a few things out to the writer. Biden rescued us from the COVID recession with his stimulus plan. He executed a national shots-in-arms strategy that brought down the pandemic.

He passed infrastructure investment for continued economic growth and our long-term health. Wages began to grow for everyday people. He has worked across the aisle where he could find cooperation.

Biden could not instantly correct the supply chain disruption with too great a demand for oil and gas after the industry reduced capacity. No one could. Inflation is caused by too few goods for the demand. That is a price we pay for freedom. That is a consequence of Biden’s success in reigniting the economy, not a failure.

It will be affected by the Ukraine war also. World grain production is affected. Inflation will moderate in time, but not tomorrow. Biden has rebuilt the NATO alliance that Trump attempted to destroy for Putin. The war in Ukraine is a war of authoritarianism against democracy. Putin and Trump are partners. We are partners with NATO and the Western liberal democracies. That is the true choice — authoritarianism or democracy.

It's shocking — "shocking!" I say — but what Biden has accomplished is an old-fashioned, Republican agenda. It shades the center right on the military and the center left on social issues. Trump is no Republican. He is a would-be authoritarian populist; an unprincipled extremist with a willingness to divide us by our weaknesses rather than unite us by our strengths. That's inconsistent with the objectives of the Constitution as stated in the preamble.

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau

