Letter to the editor: Aunt Jemima is gone, what is next

Editor:

I can’t believe the stupidity going on all around, especially here in the good old United States. You wake up every day to a new insanity. One can’t even enumerate. How about the insanity on the border daily? Why not just invite the world in? There was a time at Ellis Island, we assured that new arrivals were worthy of living here. How would you like to be living in a southern Texas town today?

And how about Dolly Parton now? Did you know there is a dark side to her, maybe our greatest example of a deserving American. John Rich of Vox accuses her of never voicing displeasure with anything. She must be racist. And here she just made about a million donation to the COVID-19 cause before she would even accept a vaccination.

How about a billionaire getting paid $7,000,000 to interview Harry and Meghan and, when concluded, some character decided to make chairs similar to what they sat on, selling them to buyers for $500 each? How about Dr. Seuss? Occasionally, he depicted a person of different color in his books, and because they didn’t share in the dialogue, the books are racist. As for racist, they replaced Aunt Jemima on the cover of pancake mix. All they assured is that I will never buy the product again.