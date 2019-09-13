Editor:
President Donald Trump should not, in my opinion, make any contract, arrangement or agreement with the British unless or until they apologize for the nasty, vile and uncalled for invective that they hurled at our president. The apology should be public, immediate, verbal and in writing for, in my opinion, it was also directed at all Americans. That was my open.
I appreciate the suggestion, by telephone, from the head of a smaller newspaper group that I submit my thoughts on national and international issues to a larger paper such as The New York Times or The Post-Star.
Therefore, I ask that China stop taking U.S. intellectual property and military secrets, or tell us why there are so many Chinese citizens in our country. When China stops this, it may solve the escalating trade war in a few weeks.
Stiling Knight, Dresden