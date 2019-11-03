Editor:
Another Sunday, another Tingley attack on our congresswoman. You know, the one rated one of the most independent representatives in all of Congress, Elise Stefanik. Curious, no criticism or articles in this publication calling out the Democrats and the travesty that is this impeachment inquiry. By not allowing the House to vote on launching an impeachment investigation, the Democrats are robbing the American people of transparency and the truth. Now, only representatives on three committees can view the transcripts of testimonies and only while supervised by a Democratic staffer — not even an elected official. That means that a majority of this country is represented by someone who cannot view the facts of this case. That is where Ken should focus his attention.
I don’t understand why this publication and so many media outlets choose to attack those fighting for us citizens, like Elsie, rather than go after those that are doing us injustice. It is plain to see that this impeachment “inquiry” is just another attempt by the Democrats to attack our president. Russian collusion, Kavanaugh abuse, now Ukrainian phone call. They are all the same, baseless attacks followed by months of prolonged and costly investigations while lawmakers should be doing the peoples’ work. You may not like this president, and that is fine, but that is no excuse for the behavior of the Democrats and the media. The American people deserve better.
It would be nice to see Ken and this publication go after the injustices rather than serve as partisan propaganda. Unlike Don Coyote’s comments, the Associated Press fact checks you publish are laughable. A suggestion as The Post-Star gets thinner and thinner every day, please don’t stop printing the obituaries, it is the only reason many of us old-timers still bother with this publication.
Travina Barton, Queensbury