Letter to the editor: Attack was no surprise to those paying attention

Editor:

On Thursday of last week, a couple of Trump-affirming friends of mine seemed to be surprised and shocked at the insurrection and assault on our nation’s capital building. “What is going on” seemed to be the expressed feeling.

Lovingly, I said in response, “Where have you been these past four years?” With a man in the White House who has no respect for the office he holds or the rule of law that governs it, how is what happened surprising?

The criminal action on Wednesday of last week was encouraged and inspired by this same man, someone who has spent all his life not having to think about or be concerned with the consequences of his words and actions. Wednesday’s incident is just the latest in a line of irresponsible action and inflammatory rhetoric that incite and manipulate the worst fears of those who surround and support him. Instead of water, Trump throws gasoline on a fire.

As the curtain falls on this presidency and Trump exits stage left, let us all, right, left, and middle, remember that what a person says, the symbols a person values, and the actions a person takes do matter in today’s world, even if it is just to a group of friends. Water works better than gas!

Jeff Dickinson, Indian Lake

