Letter to the editor: Attack on McDevitt was shameful

Editor:

It is the opinion of the Warren County Conservative Committee that it is time for a good look at certain candidates/elected officials, political hacks and their cohorts in Warren County, regarding the publicized character assassination of Brent McDevitt in the Chronicle.

Most of you are elected officials in office to do the people’s work. Brent McDevitt’s focus is on the issues and betterment of the county. We believe you have lost sight of your responsibilities while being paid by taxpayers.

Your behavior indicates lack of civility and class at the highest level. Recent poll data suggests Americans believe uncivil communication is a serious problem.

The attack on McDevitt is a disgrace. Who engineered it? We believe it was a collective effort.

This blatant attack does not meet the standard of proper political behavior. Political behavior is a subset of human behavior that involves politics and power. How elected officials spread it around speaks volumes for their character. This character assassination is callous, vicious and vindictive. It exposes those behind the attack as disingenuous, holier than thou and self righteous.