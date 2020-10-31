Letter to the editor: Association's win came at a cost

Editor:
The Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health won a significant legal victory in their effort to create decent living space for their clients. The plaintiff’s case was flimsy, as several letters to your website point out.
An unfortunate side effect was the $60,000 legal bill the association incurred to fight this case. As you stated, this means that citizens who need the agency’s vital services are going to get shortchanged. I’m sure the plaintiff never intended this to happen. Why would anyone want to inflict unnecessary suffering on someone who is already in difficulty?
But what’s to be done?
I write to ask that, as the winter holidays approach, residents and businesses in Warren and Washington counties consider two possibilities. First, perhaps a civic-minded organization or business could take a leadership role in heading up a holiday gift drive to reduce the financial shortfall. Could the Post-Star and Chronicle help with publicity?
Second, even in these hard economic times, there are among us those who are able to contribute to such a campaign, given that the goal is reachable with regard to money and limited time. Often what happens, as both the Bible and experience show, is that folks who have little end up contributing more than their share. But that doesn’t have to apply in this instance.
Many of us know someone who has benefited from the help provided by the association. Others may not realize that in their daily contacts (in normal times) this is often the case. Rehabilitation works.
Promoting better mental health is a plus for the entire community. I hope our community will acknowledge that and respond.
Jim O’Hara, Glens Falls
