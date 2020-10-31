Letter to the editor: Association's win came at a cost

Editor:

The Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health won a significant legal victory in their effort to create decent living space for their clients. The plaintiff’s case was flimsy, as several letters to your website point out.

An unfortunate side effect was the $60,000 legal bill the association incurred to fight this case. As you stated, this means that citizens who need the agency’s vital services are going to get shortchanged. I’m sure the plaintiff never intended this to happen. Why would anyone want to inflict unnecessary suffering on someone who is already in difficulty?

But what’s to be done?

I write to ask that, as the winter holidays approach, residents and businesses in Warren and Washington counties consider two possibilities. First, perhaps a civic-minded organization or business could take a leadership role in heading up a holiday gift drive to reduce the financial shortfall. Could the Post-Star and Chronicle help with publicity?