Letter to the editor: Asking that stores be part of solution

Editor:

Lowes Corp., what is wrong with you? Seriously, what part of this do you not get? Several months ago, I brought attention to the fact that you were not enforcing mask-wearing by your employees, risking their health and lives and your customers as well.

I spoke with and wrote to your regional manager, an attorney at your corporate headquarters in North Carolina, and our county administrator about this. Your employees are thankfully now largely complying with their obligation, and the law requiring them to wear masks. Since then, this country has suffered about another 100,000 deaths from COVID-19.

We still do not have wholly effective treatments for this disease and there is not now, and will not be for many more months, an effective vaccine. Largely spared the high infection rates seen in more populous areas of the country, with in-person school starting, we are now seeing bumps in COVID-19 related infections here in the Warren/Washington/Saratoga county areas.

Yet, you still refuse to enforce mask-wearing by customers in your stores.