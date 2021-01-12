Letter to the editor: Asking all sorts of questions

Editor:

What a bore! All the fun is gone. Never gave much thought to what I do, just did it. No more chess, no more pinochle, no scrabble nor monopoly. Golf is just a memory. Even library access is verboten. Talking to a friend is an accomplishment. I had the pleasure one day this week. It didn’t matter what the conversation was about but of all things, he, a non-believer, wanted to challenge me about the existence of God.

He asked me for proof. Devoid of any, I did my very best. I cited the order of the universe. How can anything be light years away? Where is the end? Everything has an end, no? Why does the Earth turn, what’s so magical about Dec. 21? What would happen if we were a little closer or farther from the sun? What is gravity? We all know about the moon and gravitational pull, but what is it? How did it get there? Why don’t oceans fall off the Earth? Despite 200 lbs., how can the moon make me weigh less?

Conversation finally came around to life, particularly procreation. What makes dirt fertile? You can plant a seed but you can’t plant a rock? And how about the human, in particular the eye. Is there anything more complex? A drop of sperm generates one of the most awesome things in existence with all kinds of characteristics?