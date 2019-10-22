Editor:
The Post-Star article highlighting Jack Sherwin's decision to step aside as the boys varsity basketball coach in Argyle left us both sad and appreciative of the years of dedicated service Jack has logged for the students in Argyle and throughout the area.
I was fortunate to serve as Jack's JV, modified and assistant varsity coach for a number of years. Being a high school coach today is a year-round job. The days of starting practice in November and closing the gym doors in February are long gone. Jack was involved in running the successful Highlanders AAU program for years as well as overseeing the participation in summer league basketball in July and August. More importantly though, Jack cares about his student athletes and taught them all how to be good team members and be successful in life after their basketball days ended.
Argyle will miss Jack's guidance as a coach, but fortunately he will still be there as athletic director to support coaches Matt Stevens and Josh Horton. The basketball community will miss Jack, but all of us who had the honor and privilege to work with him will remember all he has accomplished.
Rich Gordon, Lake George