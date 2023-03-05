We applaud both the Argyle Village and Town Board for their adherence to following New York State’s Open Meeting Law in the conduct of the public’s business. As the preamble to the Open Meeting Law states ... it is essential to the maintenance of a democratic society that the public business be performed in an open and public manner and that the citizens of this state be fully aware of and able to observe the performance of public officials and attend and listen to the deliberations and decisions that go into the making of public policy.
If we had two wishes, more citizens will take the time to participate/witness our government in action and that the town will finally overcome the barriers to publishing their meeting minutes online for all to read, as the village does. In the interim, we thank the Argyle correspondent to the Greenwich Journal & Salem Press for publishing Town Board meeting notes in their local newspaper and to members of the nonpolitical Argyle Improvement Association for attending regularly both Village Board and Town Board meetings to understand more fully the issues affecting the community which they seek to improve.
Sarah Huggins,
Argyle,
Argyle Democratic Committee