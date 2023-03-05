We applaud both the Argyle Village and Town Board for their adherence to following New York State’s Open Meeting Law in the conduct of the public’s business. As the preamble to the Open Meeting Law states ... it is essential to the maintenance of a democratic society that the public business be performed in an open and public manner and that the citizens of this state be fully aware of and able to observe the performance of public officials and attend and listen to the deliberations and decisions that go into the making of public policy.