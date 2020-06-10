Letter to the editor: Are the old just expendable?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

When Martin Gugino, the 75 year old Buffalo area peace activist, walked up to 70 armed, helmeted cops, and was shoved to the ground, one officer bent to assist him, but was yanked back and reabsorbed into his heroic emergency unit’s quick retreat.

The old — a more honest, durable, and strong word than “senior,” are much on my mind, as the country, brushing aside the hurting world, flips back into normalcy mode. Why do I keep thinking that the joy and economic hoopla are most diminishing to the old.

Why did an emphasis on nursing home deaths occur simultaneously with the Trump-led back-to-work demonstrations? Was this the green light for resurgence? Was it saying: “Hell, only the old are dying now, so cordon them off and let’s return to fun capitalism and our 24/7 sports menu.”

Am I wrong, or is this agenda of indifference also gone local. I’ve only seen one name of the 50 plus area deaths, but their “nursing home” category seems to be drilled in almost daily. The message: only the old die here, so greater Glens Falls is safe for everyone else. Yup, there was one “community death,” but let’s move on.