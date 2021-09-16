Letter to the editor: Architecture captures our collective history

Editor:

On the evening of Sept. 13, at The Bond, 1786, Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. and the Warrensburgh Historical Society, with the Chamber of Commerce and the town’s Economic Development Committee, sponsored a presentation, “Economic Benefits of Historic Preservation” by Steven Engelhart, founding director of Adirondack Architectural Heritage. The program was excellent and captured on video. Many historic property owners and representatives from the town boards and nonprofit organizations were in attendance.

I gave a tribute to Florence Carrington and dedicated the newly created Historic Preservation Award in her honor. She was a successful businesswoman and dedicated volunteer who spent three years listing the Merrill Magee House in 1985 as the first individual property on the National Register of Historic Places in Warrensburg.

Town Historian Sandi Parisi gave a brief history of Doug and Louise Goettsche's 20-year commitment to the Cornerstone Victorian B&B, and they were presented with the first annual Historic Preservation Award for efforts not only to preserve and maintain an architectural gem but to operate an award-winning business.