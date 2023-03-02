The proposal by some in Congress to make the AR-15 assault rifle, a military style weapon, the “national gun of America” is a sickening distortion of freedom and security. We rightfully mourn the loss of our military troops, 13 of whom were killed by hostile action in 2021 and another 31 by homicide according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System. Yet, the loss of 49,000 innocent civilian lives to gun violence in 2021 in America is reminds us of the horrific evil of these weapons. The Ar-15 is not an occasion to elevate such guns to a national symbol. Gun violence in this country is our national shame, not our glory. We have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in America. An assault rifle cannot guarantee such rights. Just ask the 49,000 people who died from gun violence in America last year.