Letter to the editor: Appreciation for her local hospital

Praise should be given where due, and I often feel that not enough is given to our own Glens Falls Hospital. I have recently had two stays, one for a hernia surgery and one for a return visit to find the cause of a bleed. I have nothing but the highest praise for the staff of our hospital.

From the surgical point of focus, the team answered all questions with professionalism, on top of everything due to vascular problems, and were prepared, focused and compassionate. My day and night staff, both male and female, went out of their way to make me comfortable, listened carefully to me, explained medications, laughed with me, didn't rush me, believe me I couldn't rush, and genuinely cared about how I was doing. Rick, you were an angel!

A week and half later, I was readmitted with a suspected blood bleed, round 2. Back up to Room 602 where more angels were waiting. Jess, from Chestertown and a breath of fresh air, Tristian with his bright red sneakers and sense of humor, I hope he got to play golf, and Nick, with his bath cap and neck rub, nursing care, so compassionate, kind and professional, more than any patient could hope for. They helped me through a lot of pain and held my dignity for which I will be forever grateful. There were so many others if I could remember all the names, all of whom played a role in my progress.

Moving on to the endoscopy/colonoscopy department, their nursing staff, again trying to find a vessel to work with, difficult in my case, mindful of pain, tender, concerned, and compassionate. They were wonderful and I so much appreciate them.

I am home and not out of the woods yet, but I'm thankful we have this facility, our Glens Falls Hospital with the doctors and their nursing staff. They are the best!

Karen Jenkins, South Glens Falls

