Letter to the editor: Appreciation for doctor, hospital

Editor:

I have been healthy my whole life, however within the past two years, I have had five abdominal surgeries due to genetics.

I was admitted to Glens Falls Hospital with sepsis. I feel my care and treatment in the emergency room was exceptional. The surgeries were performed by Dr. Greg Scalia and his team. They saved my life.

Dr. Greg Scalia's concern, direct communication skills, complex problem-solving, attention to detail and follow-ups are greatly appreciated.

I am also extremely impressed with the Glens Falls Hospital nursing staff. They are caring, well-organized, empathetic and have a great sense of humor. They are kind, thoughtful and compassionate.

Fortunately, I am recovering well and will always have a deep respect for Glens Falls Hospital.

Theresa Cardinell, Queensbury

