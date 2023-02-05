Every year on Jan. 24, the Zonta Club of Glens Falls joins Zonta International in observing the International Day of Education and celebrates the role of education in peace and development.

Around the world, 129 million girls are out of school, including 32 million of primary school age, 30 million of lower-secondary school age, and 67 million of upper-secondary age.

“A foundational step in building a better world for women and girls is ensuring quality education for all,” said Zonta International President Ute Scholz. “Education is essential for future success and economic independence, especially for women and girls.”

In support of education, the Zonta Club of Glens Falls will be awarding scholarships to seniors of area high schools pursuing degrees from institutions of higher education. Qualified candidates are those demonstrating academic achievement, community involvement and leadership qualities.

The Zonta Club of Glens Falls is also accepting applications for the Young Women in Public Affairs Award and our Jane M. Klausman (JMK) Women in Business Award.

The funds for scholarships are raised through the Zonta Crafts & Curiosities Faire, an All Women’s Golf Tournament, and a craft fair held at the Adirondack Balloon Festival.

“Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth, and adults behind,” the United Nations said.

On the International Day of Education, the Zonta Club of Glens Falls thanks the community for its support as our members advocate for quality education for all.

Applications for this year’s scholarships will be available through local high school guidance departments and on the Zonta Club’s website: zontaclubofglensfalls.org.

Application deadlines are April 1.

Karen Hartman,

Queensbury