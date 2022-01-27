Letter to the editor: Apologizing for insensitive words

Editor:

This is an apology letter.

I am part of the Adirondack Welcome Circle. Dr. Kathy Braico and I were interviewed by The Post-Star for an article it kindly published about us on Jan. 27, 2022. In the article, some things I was reported to have said came out as badly insensitive. They were rightly heard as offensive by some members of the Jewish community. To those who were offended, I offer sincere apologies.

It is widely known that Jewish organizations have been most helpful in resettling refugees in the U.S., and Afghans in particular. In fact members of our Adirondack Welcome Circle have been in touch with some of these organizations and have received valued counsel. It is also widely known that our own Jewish community is greatly hospitable to all. It certainly was not my intention to offend them. Those insensitive remarks were not referencing our U.S. Jewish community.

The Adirondack Welcome Circle is most grateful for the support we have been receiving, from our local area and well beyond. Our infrastructure is coming together with language assistance, physical goods, cultural and culinary wisdom, as well as medical and legal support. I regret any shadow I have cast on the bright light of our area’s outpouring of hospitality, generosity and goodwill.

Richard Leach, M.D., Queensbury

