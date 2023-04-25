The Parents Bill of Rights recently passed in the House is a solution in search of a problem. Parents have always had the right to meet with their child's teacher, have had access to school budget and spending plans, have had the right to elect school board members and attend meetings, and to put their child in private school or homeschool them if they do not like what is taught in public school. This bill is nothing more than a Trojan horse to get politics into the classroom, in the name of getting politics out of the classroom.

Supporters of this bill rage against the "woke curriculum" being pushed over educational content, at leftist indoctrination being pushed on unsuspecting students by liberal bureaucrats and teachers bent on destroying America. This is such absolutely ridiculous nonsense that it would be laughable if it wasn't so dangerous. Having worked at a public school for almost 30 years I can attest to the fact that what teachers want most, and what the good ones do best, is to teach children to research, learn the facts and think for themselves. Supporters of this bill would do well to emulate that.

What is "woke" anyway? To be awake is to be aware, alert, observant and thinking. All good qualities for future citizens to have. To push an "anti-woke" agenda on schools, which is what this bill does at its core, is to champion blind acceptance of dogma, to whitewash history, and to stifle independent and original thought. Anti-woke diminishes education. It says "There are things you are not allowed to learn because I don't like them." That is what will destroy America.

Tanya Goldstein,

Salem