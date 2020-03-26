Letter to the editor: Answers can be found in history

Editor:

I just read an article “Theory on Trump” and felt why not give the whole true story? The history stated is very true of the previous administration. Answers are found in history. Whether we want to accept it or not, there is a higher power, God, the creator who controls all activities of the earth including the affairs of man. This is not about religion but about reality.

In the United States since the Second World War, there has been a successful effort to diminish the influence of God. It started before the war but escalated directly after the war in our learning system. It is called higher education but in actuality it is an assault against creation and promotes the rejection of God.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In 1964 prayer was removed from school and soon to mention God’s name or carrying a Bible could get a student in trouble. Then in 1974 abortion was decriminalized making it legal in all states. For the last decade Christ has been removed from Christmas and having a crèche is an offence to many.