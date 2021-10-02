Letter to the editor: Answering questions from another writer

Editor:

First, thanks to June Woodard for her kind words and keen insights.

So. Rhea Greene is calling me out. I'll play. Let's be clear though that I have no "squad." If my views are similar as those of others, so what? I can only speak for myself.

1) You ask how "my" commander is doing. Read on.

2) Gas prices are a function of supply and demand not controlled by an administration. The collapse of the Texas grid and large hurricanes have reduced supply. Prices will fall when supply matches demand.

3) How’s my grocery bill looking? A tad higher because of COVID-related shortages but I'll live.

4) My taxes are fine. If yours aren't, talk to your accountant not me.

5) The border is a generational problem. Republican and Democratic administrations have failed to deal with the underlying causes. Biden is taking the right steps.

5) Afghanistan? Left with a surrender signed by Trump which let loose 5,000 Taliban criminals, there was no alternative. 200 Americans who chose not to leave would become 200 hostages. American troops would die in ambushes in much larger numbers than the actual hostages.