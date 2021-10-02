Letter to the editor: Answering questions from another writer

Editor:
First, thanks to June Woodard for her kind words and keen insights.
So. Rhea Greene is calling me out. I'll play. Let's be clear though that I have no "squad." If my views are similar as those of others, so what? I can only speak for myself.
1) You ask how "my" commander is doing. Read on.
2) Gas prices are a function of supply and demand not controlled by an administration. The collapse of the Texas grid and large hurricanes have reduced supply. Prices will fall when supply matches demand.
3) How’s my grocery bill looking? A tad higher because of COVID-related shortages but I'll live.
4) My taxes are fine. If yours aren't, talk to your accountant not me.
5) The border is a generational problem. Republican and Democratic administrations have failed to deal with the underlying causes. Biden is taking the right steps.
5) Afghanistan? Left with a surrender signed by Trump which let loose 5,000 Taliban criminals, there was no alternative. 200 Americans who chose not to leave would become 200 hostages. American troops would die in ambushes in much larger numbers than the actual hostages.
Afghanistan was lost the moment Trump signed the surrender document. In actuality, Bush, Obama and Trump were all given faulty data on the strength and resolve of the Afghan Army. Biden was correct to end that war. We lost, repeating the mistakes we made in Vietnam.
People are always left behind in war. There's never been a time when our military or anyone's conducted an honorable and orderly evacuation from a war they lost. The most successful evacuation from a lost war was the one we saw from Afghanistan. After South Vietnam fell to the North, the U.S. evacuated zero people from South Vietnam.
Later, Rhea.
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau