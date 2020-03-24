Letter to the editor: Another view on 2nd Amendment

Editor:

I am writing in response to Bill Bombard's letter in Wednesday's paper (March 18). You and many like you are are just beating the Second Ammendment to death. All of you repeat the same old lines from the 1700s over and over and over again.

Yes, it is in our Constitution, and yes it should be respected, absolutely. And the rights of allcitizens should be respected, even those who don't own guns. They are NOT passing laws to disarm people, they are not trying to take anyone's guns.

This is NRA propaganda pushed by Trump to rile up people such as yourself. I have been hearing for 10 years now how "they are coming to take your guns." Still waiting! Stop spreading the lies!

Our elected officials make laws to protect people while they adhere to the Constitution, not an easy task for sure. The AR-15, which was the main rifle that started this, should never have been allowed to be so easily obtained. It is a weapon that our soldiers use to defend themselves in Iraq and Afghanistan. I used to work with a man who served in Iraq, and he once told me, " I don't care who likes it or not, a weapon that I used to kill people with does not belong on the streets."