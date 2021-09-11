Letter to the editor: Another view of marijuana issues

Editor:

In a Sept. 5, Post-Star letter, Al Scoonzarielli of Moreau suggested that we look to Colorado as an example of the benefits that legalized marijuana might bring to New York. Here is what an author of Colorado’s marijuana legalization law, Attorney Robert J. Corry Jr. of Denver, Colorado, has said on that subject.

“The inmates are running Colorado’s marijuana asylum. ... This industry fouls our planet with chemicals and wasteful growing systems, harms the poor and children, and is dominated by the wealthy and privileged. ... The percentage of Colorado’s overall state revenue from marijuana is minuscule. Costs for treatment, lost productivity, and other externalities of increased intoxication and addiction, plus harm to children, have skyrocketed. ... Colorado is now synonymous with marijuana, and marijuana is a net loss.” Connecticut Mirror, 6/20/2021.

Mr. Scoonzarielli also questioned the “old gateway drug thing.” There needs to be little debate about which “drug” is a “gateway,” since the gateway is more psychological than a matter of substance abuse.