Letter to the editor: Another side to bail reform

Editor:
The opposition to the state’s cash bail reform seems woefully ignorant of the everyday reality of this exercise in injustice.
Seventy percent of those in jail in the United States have not been convicted of a crime; they just can’t afford bail.
Some courts don’t allow cash bond and even if they did, many of those non-violent offenders couldn’t afford the 10% cost a bail bondsman charges. In a country where over 40 percent could not raise $400 in an emergency, this practice overwhelmingly affects the poor. Some languish in jail for weeks, awaiting trial.
Moreover, the judge has a vested interest in assigning bail to low-level offenders who pose no threat of flight or re-offending, many with no prior convictions, because some of that money will be returned to the district attorney and the court system. This amounts to a tax on the most vulnerable in our society.
Additionally, the bail bondsman does not have to put up bail unless the defendant fails to appear for trial. In other words, the bondsman just banks the surcharge without having lifted a finger. One wonders if those opposing cash bail reform are simply lobbyists for a dishonorable industry. Indeed, one of the most vociferous opponents of bail reform is the New York State Bail Bondman’s Association. Gosh, do you think they have a vested interest?
As a 2017 Nation article reported, “The number of Americans sitting in jail without a conviction is larger than most other countries’ entire incarcerated population.”
Remember, this is for misdemeanor and non-violent crimes. Three other states have eliminated cash bail for such crimes. Keeping a poor person in jail for even a week means they may lose their job, miss car payments and rent and, hence, be unable to pay restitution to their victims.
Paul Hancock, Glens Falls