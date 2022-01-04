Letter to the editor: Another letter by a 'complainer'

Editor:

I’m responding to the gentleman who wondered if the “squad” of letter writers have stock in The Post-Star because we’re “featured so often.” Speaking for myself, since the squad is imaginary, I don’t. If I did, and thought my letters would positively influence the price, I’d write the allowed two per month.

He calls some of us regulars “complainers” and praises another letter that featured a line about “Rhea Greene’s squad list of boo-hooers.” He himself has a grievance about the folks he disagrees with receiving “top billing,” though. Don’t worry about the speck in our eyes.

I’m relatively sure the letters are printed in random order and can’t conceive of what difference it would make. The letter that ran ahead of his was definitely not from one of the supposed “squad.” I, at any rate, say 'merry Christmas' lustily.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

