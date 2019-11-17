Editor:
Once again we want to thank all who were involved in the 12th annual Holiday Basket and Dessert Show put on by the LGVFD Ladies Auxiliary. This is our only fundraiser for our Community Needs program. It is always amazing how many in our area are in need, and the fact that we can help is so gratifying to all of us.
Traditionally we have held our event at our firehouse. Last year, Vinnie Crocitto came to me and offered the Holiday Inn for this year’s event. We were beyond excited for this opportunity. He has an amazing staff. Jenn, Robin, Tammi and Wendy met our every need, anticipated what we would need. It was nothing short of awesome, and we are so grateful for their help. The event went off flawlessly. We raised a great deal of money so once again we are able to help others.
The Community Needs Fund helps families at Christmas, victims of devastating fires and illness. We also offer two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors at Lake George High School.
Again, we want to thank you for helping us to help others!!!
Lake George Fire Ladies Auxiliary
Angela Vernum, president
Edrie Squires and Lori Combs, co-chairs