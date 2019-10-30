Editor:
This is directed to the residents and parents of the families living in Fort Edward. See Samuel Northrup's article published in The Post-Star on Oct. 18, in regards to the possible annexation of the Fort Edward School System with either the South Glens Falls School System or the Hudson Falls School System. Please come out between 6 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 to give your opinions of this possible annexation of the school system.
Your voice is important to keep rural America alive. There has been a decline in rural residence, and the rural community of Fort Edward has been hit hard when the community, which in the past was a manufacturing town, got converted to a service town through the years.
Students in the families need your support to help them navigate through a process of obtaining an excellent basic education for preparing them for further college education or seeking job offers after high school graduation. Both South Glens Falls School System and Hudson Falls School System annexation will benefit this merger, and the merger helps to bring to the students the basic education that is needed.
Act now and be proactive in order to keep education alive for the students.
From a former Hudson Falls High School graduate in the Class of 1954.
Ruth Naylor McClure, Lakewood, California