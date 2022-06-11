Letter to the editor: Angered by guns, lies, TV hearings

Editor:

I watched with a mixture of anger, sadness and righteous indignation as the videos played and the facts of Jan. 6 attack on our government’s peaceful transition of power unfolded, last night on my TV.

If you are still supporting the twice-impeached fascist Hitler-wannabe, or the party that has willingly swallowed his poisonous brew, you are the enemy. You are lost and are in great danger of being ostracized on a scale you never imagined, by we the people.

I, for one, will never forget what this power-mad Republican Party has allowed and aided. The gun-loving religious bigots have successfully pushed their hateful ignorant racist lies and fears upon an ignorant and lazy section of our society who gobbles up their specious offerings and continues to support the very people who hurt them where it hurts them most, in their pocketbooks.

They blame others for economic conditions, while Republicans lower taxes on the rich and support billions in corporate welfare while denying pennies to the working poor or the indigent. You get what you vote for.

Canadians who watch the same TV shows, play the same violent computer games, have many of the same societal issues as us, have had only three mass shootings since Columbine. It’s the guns, stupid. Any other reason offered for our almost daily bloodfest is simply a lie. Are you really willing to sacrifice our children for your right to own a military-grade weapon? If so, you are the problem we need to address.

Kevin Murphy, South Glens Falls

