Editor:
When subscribing to the popular “ancestry” DNA programs, you will receive information about your personal family history. This is a service that even the white male working class Americans should educate themselves with. Along with charts and maps, there are descriptions of the many “great migrations” tracing our origins to way back. Migrations all over, like in Asia, Africa, North and South Americas, the Middle East, Europe, you name it! Not one of us can claim to be an “original.” Even our Native Americans had a South American starting point. Migrations took place many times because conditions “at home” became intolerable. One million Irish, plus Scottish Highlanders, had to migrate to England and America in the 1840s because of the potato famine; and the Scottish landlords in particular demanded the growers to leave the land to make room for the more profitable sheep herds Scotts into real estate, profiting from their brothers’ misfortunes.
And yes, I have Scottish ancestors (and thank you Random House Publishing for your history books.) Highlanders and Irish that could afford passage to America got to have a fresh start. After receiving that fresh start, certain descendants of Scotland today call immigration by Mexicans “illegal,” denying the Mexicans the same fresh start that they, the Scotts themselves, received (and “Scott free.”)
If there are people out there who don’t care about babies from the southern border who are still, to this day, being separated from their parents, then I propose a subject you can care about — your stomachs. There are foods that were brought here with the great migrations from South America; beans, corn, sweet and white potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash. Our president puts ketchup on everything. Doesn’t he know about the tomato’s origins?
Nita Reynolds-Stansberry, Hudson Falls