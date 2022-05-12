Letter to the editor: An ode to the city of Glens Falls

Editor:
GLENS FALLS
Gateway to the Adirondacks.
Gritty and gorgeous;
An old mill town
on the upper Hudson.
It’s alive today
with manufacturing and architecture,
street life and history.
I came here from New York City,
Yet I feel like I’ve been here for years
in a place I barely knew existed.
Modest houses off Ridge Street;
A grand old hotel;
A world class art museum.
A massive shirt factory
houses an art gallery,
shops, hallways, memories.
Glens Falls is so upstate –
Ordinary and extraordinary
in its particular way.
Harry Kresky, Shushan