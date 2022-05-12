 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: An ode to the city of Glens Falls

Letter to the editor

Editor: 

GLENS FALLS

Gateway to the Adirondacks.

Gritty and gorgeous;

An old mill town

on the upper Hudson.

It’s alive today

with manufacturing and architecture,

street life and history.

I came here from New York City,

Yet I feel like I’ve been here for years

in a place I barely knew existed.

Modest houses off Ridge Street;

A grand old hotel;

A world class art museum.

A massive shirt factory

houses an art gallery,

shops, hallways, memories.

Glens Falls is so upstate –

Ordinary and extraordinary

in its particular way.

Harry Kresky, Shushan 

