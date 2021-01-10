Letter to the editor: An iota of doubt is enough to object

Editor:

As Congresswoman Stefanik said, “The most precious foundation and covenant of our republic is the right to vote, and consequently, the faith in the sanctity of our nation’s free and fair elections.” I, much like many of my friends, family, and colleagues, support you Congresswoman Stefanik, and we implore more representatives to do the same!

With everything going on this past year, this election was anything but conventional. And despite your party affiliation, we must protect our most sacred right as Americans. I cannot believe there are some who would rather move on from 2020, despite claims from fellow Americans who attest, with sworn affidavits, of irregularities.

If even there is the slightest iota of evidence of irregularities then we must object! For what will happen next election, or the election after that if our fundamental right is compromised? Our most important freedom in America is our right to vote, and the integrity of our elections must be upheld.

The North Country, and our 21st Congressional District, is so fortunate to have a fighter at the helm. A woman who will not bow out! Congresswoman Stefanik, thank you for representing myself, my family, and the thousands of others in our district who remain skeptical of the integrity of our 2020 presidential election!