Letter to the editor: An inappropriate, tone deaf decision

Why Tulsa? And why now?

I reacted with outrage and dismay when I learned that Rep. Elise Stefanik had agreed to be an acknowledged surrogate and member of Team Trump this past Saturday at what was supposed to be his ego-boosting rally in Tulsa.

I cannot begin to describe how inappropriate and tone deaf this is. Is Stefanik so completely ambitious that she chooses to ignore the history of what happened in Tulsa 99 years ago? Like me, she probably was not taught about this horrendous episode in school, but like me, I cannot imagine she has not been educated about it from the media coverage it has rightfully received.

Seemingly this impeached president was persuaded to postpone his rally due to the significance of Juneteenth. By one day. Does he and Stefanik really believe one day will somehow reduce the insult, the offense, the disregard for black history this rally symbolized?

The optics of this choice not only demonstrate her inability to consider the feelings and passions of others, but is just the latest in her attempt to catch the attention of far right partisans and to promote her own ambitions for higher office.