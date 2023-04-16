No one wants to send a beloved child a note of apology. As each day passes, though, it seems more and more inevitable. My heart breaks as I ponder the words we might say. Would this be the message we send? “To my children and grandchildren. Forgive me. I could have made your world safer with stricter gun laws, cleaner with climate and energy regulations, and healthier with affordable medical care. I didn’t. We could have elected leaders who really cared about you and your future as much as I do. And our lives could have been a better example of what really matters — love and respect for all and careful nurturing of our environment and its future. Instead my generation allowed itself to fall victim to the immediate gratification of 'things' — shiny bright 'things' instead of focusing on the shine in your eyes and the bright future you deserve. We could have chosen to build a strong, safe, and healthy tomorrow for you. But we failed to do that. Forgive us.”