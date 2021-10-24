 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: An abrogation of democracy in Fort Edward

Fort Edward High School
An abrogation of democracy in FE

Editor:

There are 1,837 registered voters in the village of Fort Edward. Recently, five members of the Fort Edward Union Free School District Board of Education decided that those voters should not have a voice in the proposed merger/annexation with the South Glens Falls School District. I cannot imagine a more blatant abrogation of democracy. I am personally acquainted with some of the board members who I like and respect, but in whom I am disappointed in their rejection of their neighbors’ right to express their opinion about the merger proposal through a vote.

The prospect of a merger naturally evokes visceral views among Fort Edward residents, some heartfelt and parochial and some economically existential considering tax consequences. The entire village electorate should have been afforded an opportunity to express their opinion, regardless of which side they are on. Those five board members denied them that opportunity. Their action would provide a great discussion topic in a high school civics class.

Jim Kane, Fort Edward

