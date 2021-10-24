Letter to the editor: An abrogation of democracy in Fort Edward

An abrogation of democracy in FE

There are 1,837 registered voters in the village of Fort Edward. Recently, five members of the Fort Edward Union Free School District Board of Education decided that those voters should not have a voice in the proposed merger/annexation with the South Glens Falls School District. I cannot imagine a more blatant abrogation of democracy. I am personally acquainted with some of the board members who I like and respect, but in whom I am disappointed in their rejection of their neighbors’ right to express their opinion about the merger proposal through a vote.