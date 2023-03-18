The horrible abduction and deadly treatment of two out of four Americans traveling in Matamoros, Mexico, a site of regular cartel terror activity, is a problem that can be placed not just at the feet Mexico but of parents and school systems, and the health care system in America.

Schools don’t teach much in the way of practical history, current affairs, geography, or crime and justice, and certainly don’t teach any healthy skepticism about advertising claims or about Mexican politics. Our health care system is a maze that can discourage even the most educated and patient among us.

Americans are taught to swallow every advertising lure that is cast their way and believe they can find a low-cost solution to issues like tummy tuck surgery and have fun doing it.

Now we know why Mexicans try so hard to come here, and why we don’t really want to go there.

Kimball Shinkoskey,

Woods Cross, Utah