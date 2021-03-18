Letter to the editor: Americans like to eat cake, have it too

Editor:

Politicians of all persuasions, whether liberal, conservative, or in between, face a real conundrum in the current environment. While a majority of Americans support many government-provided benefits such as Social Security, health care, education and infrastructure repair, a majority seem unwilling to pay for these benefits.

In fact, not only are efforts to increase benefits applauded by many, further cuts in taxes to pay for them are also applauded. It's hard to imagine today that the country could have prospered in the past when tax rates on individuals and corporations were much higher.

Still, many politicians find it politically untenable to ask Americans to pay for the benefits they expect from their government. How many surplus prisons, military bases, fighter jets, and aircraft carrier groups are justified almost solely on the basis that they create jobs — and these needless expenditures are supported by many, because no one is asked to pay for them.

Chuck Cumming, Bolton Landing

